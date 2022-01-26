RBI’s draft rules could rev up corporate bond market

Senior bankers said such a move by the central bank would save lenders from making mandatory additional provisions for potential mark-to-market losses. “In the new regime, banks will have the freedom to keep more investments, including corporate bonds in the HTM category. Profits from sale from HTM will not be permitted to be taken to profit and loss (P&L) account. Instead, it will have to be directly taken to reserves. In addition, there will be limitation on sales from HTM. Hence, these changes will likely have an impact on the banks’ reported P&L," said Neeraj Gambhir, group executive—treasury, markets and wholesale banking products, Axis Bank.