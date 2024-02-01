RBI's grip tightens: What lies ahead for Paytm after regulatory blow
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL) to halt new credit and deposit operations, among other banking activities, after February 29 due to non-compliance and supervisory concerns.
In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken decisive action against Paytm. The Indian Central Bank on Wednesday, in a press release, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL, or the bank) to stop new credit and deposit operations, top-ups, fund transfers, and other such banking operations after February 29 this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started