RBI's record dividend to US-Iran war: Top five triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market this week

Indian stock market: Benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - closed the week with slight gains despite a highly volatile and range-bound trading environment. The Indian stock market experienced sharp intraday fluctuations during the week, influenced by persistent weakness in the rupee, mixed global signals, sectoral rotation, and ongoing concerns over inflation and interest rates.

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As a result, the key indices posted modest gains for the week. The Nifty 50 climbed 0.32% to end at 23,719.30, while the Sensex gained 0.23% to settle at 75,415.35.

Stock Market Outlook next week According to Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, markets are expected to remain volatile and heavily headline-driven in the coming week, with investor attention firmly focused on developments surrounding the US–Iran situation, broader diplomatic negotiations and movements in crude oil prices.

“While hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and easing geopolitical tensions have improved sentiment modestly, investors continue to remain cautious as uncertainty surrounding the final outcome of the negotiations remains elevated,” Ponmudi said.

He noted that investors are expected to closely monitor rupee movement, global equity market trends, institutional flow dynamics and broader macroeconomic indicators for directional cues. With global uncertainty still elevated, market participants are likely to remain selective and cautious despite the recent improvement in sentiment.

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Top 5 triggers for the Indian stock market 1] RBI's record dividend The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a record surplus transfer of ₹2.87 lakh crore to the government for FY26, although the amount is significantly below North Block’s budgeted estimates for dividend income in the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, the RBI’s balance sheet grew 20.61% to ₹91.97 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.

“Participants will closely assess the impact of the RBI’s record dividend transfer on liquidity expectations, fiscal flexibility, and government spending prospects going forward,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

2] US-Iran war Donald Trump on Saturday said that talks between Washington and Tehran were “moving much closer” to a final agreement intended to bring an end to the war, according to an interview with CBS News.

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He added that any prospective agreement would ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, while also resolving the issue of the country’s enriched uranium in what was described as a “satisfactory” manner, CBS reported.

"I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want," Trump stated.

Iran, the United States, and mediator Pakistan reportedly said on Saturday that progress had been achieved in talks aimed at ending nearly three months of conflict.

Also Read | SIPs not the villain behind rupee weakness, says Samir Arora

3] Crude oil prices Oil prices rose on Friday amid concerns among investors that the U.S. and Iran may fail to strike a peace deal, preventing shipping operations in the Strait of Hormuz from returning to normal.

Brent crude futures settled at $103.54 per barrel, gaining 96 cents or 0.94%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures ended at $96.60 per barrel, up 25 cents or 0.26%. Both benchmarks had surged more than 3% earlier in the trading session.

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For the week, however, Brent crude declined 5.48% and WTI fell 8.37%, as oil markets remained volatile amid changing expectations surrounding a potential agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

"Investors will also monitor crude oil prices, developments in US–Iran negotiations, and the trajectory of the US dollar and bond yields, all of which are expected to influence foreign flows and overall risk appetite," Mishra added.

4] FII activity Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold domestic equities worth ₹2.22 lakh crore in 2026 so far, staying net sellers for the third consecutive month on a month-to-date basis. This month alone, they have offloaded shares worth ₹30,374 crore.

On Friday, FIIs sold domestic equities worth ₹4,440.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers with purchases worth ₹6,003.53 crore.

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“Stabilisation of the rupee and improvement in the prospects of earnings growth can bring FIIs back to India. FII action indicates this. Even while selling largecaps they have been buying in SMIDs where growth and earnings prospects are good. This means earnings is the primary factor,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

5] Rupee vs Dollar The rupee strengthened for the second straight session on Friday, ending significantly higher at 95.60 against the US dollar amid easing crude oil prices and suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 96.30 against the greenback and remained firm throughout the trading session. It eventually settled at 95.60, gaining 76 paise compared to its previous close.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.