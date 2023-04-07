RBI’s surprise move boosts markets amid global woes3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:05 AM IST
MPC’s decision resulted in bond yields dropping and the rupee strengthening
NEW DELHI : Indian stocks and bonds got a boost on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly chose to keep policy rates unchanged at 6.5%, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing higher for the fifth consecutive session despite mixed global markets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×