RBI’s surprise move boosts markets amid global woes

According to Jateen Trivedi, an analyst at LKP Securities, the rupee strengthened by 10 paise to 81.90 to the dollar on Thursday. In the last three days, the rupee traded above 81.95, up about 0.50%, amid strong remarks from the RBI governor about being firm in strengthening the rupee. The expansion of NDF (non-deliverable forex derivative contracts) access will also help manage the volatility of the rupee.