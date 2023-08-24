Hello User
RBL Bank, 10 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for August 25: check full list

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

A total of 11 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, August 25, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

RBL Bank, GMR Infrastructure, BHEL, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank and Manappuram Finance are the 11 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Friday.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On August 24, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower over profit booking in shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, ahead of the annual central bank summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Sensex closed 181 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 65,252.34 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,386.70, down 57 points, or 0.29 per cent. Mid and smallcaps, however, outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.11 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.21 per cent.

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:56 PM IST
