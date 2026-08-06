RBL Bank fixes August 14 as record date for final FY26 dividend

RBL Bank, a private sector lender, has fixed Friday, August 14, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
The bank had announced the final dividend along with its Q4 FY26 results. If approved by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before October 1, 2026.
Investors seeking to qualify for the dividend must purchase the shares before the ex-dividend date. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors buying the stock on or after August 14 (the ex-dividend date) will not be eligible to receive the dividend.
The bank further informed investors that its 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
RBL Bank reported a net profit of ₹254 crore for the June quarter, registering a 27% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The bank's operating profit rose 31% YoY to ₹923 crore.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased 12% YoY to ₹1,654 crore, while the Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.13% during the quarter. Other income declined 10% YoY to ₹959 crore, although core fee income grew 16% YoY to ₹923 crore.
The bank continued to improve its cost efficiency, with operating expenses declining 8% YoY to ₹1,691 crore. Consequently, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 64.7% in Q1FY27 from 72.4% in the corresponding quarter last year.
Net advances grew 23% YoY to ₹1,16,223 crore, with the retail-to-wholesale mix at 55:45. Retail advances increased 13% YoY to ₹64,196 crore, driven by an 18% growth in secured retail loans and an 8% rise in unsecured retail advances.
On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved by 148 basis points YoY to 1.30%, while the net NPA ratio declined by 9 basis points to 0.37%. The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, stood at 94.94%.
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