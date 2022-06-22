2 financial stocks under F&O ban on NSE today. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 07:49 AM IST
- The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday
Listen to this article
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, June 21, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.