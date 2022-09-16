RBL Bank, Indiabulls Housing stocks continue to be part of NSE's F&O ban list1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 07:46 AM IST
A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, September 16, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.