MUMBAI: Shares of RBL Bank soared 7.2% on Thursday after Jasmine Capital Investments Pte bought 16.7 million shares of the lender.

At 0140 pm, the RBL Bank stock was at 167.55 apiece, up 2% from its previous close, while the benchmark Nifty was down nearly 1% at 10,015.90.

According to bulk deal data available with exchanges, Jasmine Capital Investments purchased 16.7 million equity shares or 3.29% stake in RBL Bank at 150.47 apiece amounting to 251.29 crore.

About 798.11 lakh shares of the lender exchanged hands today compared with the daily average of 426.94 lakh shares in the last one month.

The stock was up for the fifth straight session today, having risen around 44% in the last one month compared with an 8.4% rise in Nifty.

The Nifty Bank index, of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen 10.3% in last one month.

Earlier this month, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 3.68 million shares of RBL Bank at an average price of 125.86 in a bulk deal.

RBL Bank reported a 53.7% year-on-year fall in its net profit for the March quarter to 114.36 crore on account of higher provisioning. Net interest income grew 38.2% to 1020.98 crore.

In December, RBL Bank had raised 2,025 crore from 40 investors through institutional placement at 351 a share.

