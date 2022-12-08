Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RBL Bank Large Trade: 25.58 lakh shares worth 39.1 cr change hands at an average of 153/share

RBL Bank Large Trade: 25.58 lakh shares worth 39.1 cr change hands at an average of 153/share

1 min read . 08:35 PM ISTLivemint
RBL Bank Limited.

0.4% equity of RBL Bank Limited was traded at an average price of 153/share

RBL Bank recorded a large trade on Thursday with 0.4 % of its equity changing hands. 25.58 lakh shares were traded at a an average cost of 153/share amounting to 39.1 crore.

RBL Bank is a leading private sector bank that offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, Branch & Business Banking, Retail Assets and Treasury and Financial Markets Operations.

Earlier today, Paisabazaar and RBL Bank announced the launch of a new co-created credit card ‘Duet’. The card offers two credit offerings–cashback on purchases made through the card and a line-of-credit from RBL bank that enables instant transfer of money into the bank account.

