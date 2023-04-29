RBL Bank posts 37% rise in Q4 PAT to ₹271 cr, declares dividend; provisions decline sharply2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 02:35 PM IST
RBL Bank posted a broadly healthy fourth quarter for FY23 with net profit recording double-digit growth as provisions decline sharply. NII also picked up momentum, while asset quality improved.
Mumbai-headquartered private sector lender, RBL Bank registered a 37% YoY growth in net profit to ₹271 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The growth in PAT was 30% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, the bank saw single-digit growth in interest income but witnessed a sharp decline in provisions sequentially. While its asset quality continued to improve.
