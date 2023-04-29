Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  RBL Bank posts 37% rise in Q4 PAT to 271 cr, declares dividend; provisions decline sharply

RBL Bank posts 37% rise in Q4 PAT to 271 cr, declares dividend; provisions decline sharply

2 min read . 02:35 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
RBL Bank has declared a dividend of 15% for its shareholders.

RBL Bank posted a broadly healthy fourth quarter for FY23 with net profit recording double-digit growth as provisions decline sharply. NII also picked up momentum, while asset quality improved.

Mumbai-headquartered private sector lender, RBL Bank registered a 37% YoY growth in net profit to 271 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The growth in PAT was 30% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, the bank saw single-digit growth in interest income but witnessed a sharp decline in provisions sequentially. While its asset quality continued to improve.

RBL Bank's net profit was at 198 crore in Q4FY22 and 209 crore in December 2022 quarter.

Net interest income (NII) which is the difference between interest earned and expended, came in at 1,211 crore -- recording a 7% YoY and 5% QoQ growth. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 5.01%.

Provisions dropped by 41% to 235 crore in Q4FY23 compared to 401 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. The decline was 20% from provisions of 293 crore witnessed in Q3FY23.

In the case of asset quality, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 3.37% in Q4FY23 compared to 3.61% in Q3 of the similar fiscal. In Q4 of FY22, the gross NPA stood at 4.40%.

Net NPA also dipped to 1.10% in Q4FY23 versus 1.18% in Q3FY23 and 1.34% in Q4FY22.

RBL's total deposits grew by 7% YoY and 4% QoQ to 84,887 crore. CASA posted 14% YoY and 6% QoQ growth to 31,717 crore, while the CASA ratio stood at 37.4% in the quarter under review. The bank's retail deposits zoomed by 18% YoY and 4% QoQ to 36,319 crore.

In regards to the loan book, net advances outpaced deposits with a growth of 17% YoY and 5% QoQ to 70,209 crore. Under this, retail advances surged 21% YoY and 8% sequentially to 37,778 crore, while retail disbursements climbed to 4,391 crore.

Further, the bank garnered a whopping 86% YoY growth in housing loans. While the lender's rural vehicle finance crossed the 1000 crore mark milestone.

In this quarter, the bank issued 5.5 lakh credit cards -- -taking the total outstanding to 4.4 million cards.

Total customers jumped to 12.91 million --- an increase of 16% in the last financial year.

Overall, RBL Bank is well-capitalized with sound liquidity. The bank's overall capital adequacy was 16.9% and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 15.3%. Average Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 126%.

Apart from this, in a meeting held on Saturday, RBL Bank's board members declared a dividend of 1.50 per equity share having a face value of 10 each (15%) to be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank at their ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

