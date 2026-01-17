RBL Bank Q3 results: Net profit at ₹214 crore, NII up 5% YoY

RBL Bank, on Saturday, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. RBL Bank share price closed 4% higher at ₹324.50 on Friday, ahead of the results announcement.

RBL Bank Q3 results FY26 Net profit and NII The bank reported a net profit of ₹214 crore for the period, which was impacted by one-off pre-tax expenses of ₹32 crore. These expenses were incurred due to the revision in the definition of wages under the New Labour Codes, which became effective from November 21, 2025.

Net interest income (NII) rose 5% year-on-year (YoY) and 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹1,657 crore, supported by a healthy net interest margin of 4.63%.

Other income, excluding the one-off gain from the sale of a strategic equity investment in Q3 FY25, increased 13% both year-on-year and sequentially to ₹1,050 crore. Core fee income also remained robust, growing 10% YoY and 3% QoQ to ₹959 crore.

Asset quality and deposits growth RBL Bank reported a sequential improvement in asset quality, with net NPAs easing to ₹567 crore in the December quarter from ₹572.4 crore in the preceding quarter. The net NPA ratio also inched down to 0.55% from 0.57%.

Gross NPAs declined as well, falling to ₹1,961.5 crore from ₹2,377.6 crore in the previous quarter, while the gross NPA ratio narrowed to 1.88% from 2.32% sequentially.

According to the bank’s quarterly business update, total deposits stood at ₹1.19 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, marking a 12% increase year-on-year from ₹1.06 lakh crore and a 3% rise over ₹1.16 lakh crore in the prior quarter.

Gross advances grew 13% year-on-year to ₹1.04 lakh crore from ₹92,631 crore and were up 2% sequentially from ₹1.02 lakh crore.

“Q3 FY26 marks another quarter of stable and consistent operational performance for the Bank. We continued to deliver strong growth in our focus areas, with secured retail advances and commercial banking driving asset side expansion while granular deposits supported on liability side. The collection efficiency in our JLG business has materially improved and disbursal run-rate are now close to normalised levels. Our core operating engine remains robust — anchored in disciplined execution, profitable Balance Sheet, and a sharper cross sell to our existing customer base. During the quarter, the Bank received shareholder approval for capital infusion by Emirates NBD PJSC and for amalgamation of its Indian branches with RBL. The Bank is awaiting regulatory approvals for the same,” said R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank.

