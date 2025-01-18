RBL Bank Q3 Results: RBL Bank announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Saturday, January 18, reporting a crash of 86 per cent in net profit to ₹32.6 crore, compared to ₹233.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The private lender's net interest income (NII) in the third quarter of current fiscal rose three per cent to ₹1,585 crore, compared to ₹1,546 crore in the year-ago period.
RBL Bank said it has reduced the dependence on the origination of co-brand cards with BFL (Bajaj Finance Ltd) over the last one year from 1,26,000 in September 2023 to 37,000 cards in September 2024.
“We remain cautious about the short-term challenges emanating from macro-economic environment affecting certain unsecured lending segments. We continue to demonstrate strong growth in chosen areas of secured retail & commercial banking on asset side and granular deposits on liability side," said R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank
"Our core business remains robust and disciplined focus on growth with profitability and customer-centric approach continues to drive meaningful progress. Overall, we are happy to deliver yet another quarter of robust operating performance and growth in business," added Subramaniakumar.
more to come
