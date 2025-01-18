RBL Bank Q3 Results: Net profit sinks 86% to ₹32 crore on high provisions, NII up 3% YoY; NPA improves marginally

Nikita Prasad
Published18 Jan 2025, 02:51 PM IST
RBL Bank Q3 Results: The private lender’s net profit crashed 86 per cent to ₹32.6 crore in the December quarter of FY25. In Picture: RBL Bank. Photographed by Ramesh Pathania/Mint in Delhi

RBL Bank Q3 Results: RBL Bank announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Saturday, January 18, reporting a crash of 86 per cent in net profit to 32.6 crore, compared to 233.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The private lender's net interest income (NII) in the third quarter of current fiscal rose three per cent to 1,585 crore, compared to 1,546 crore in the year-ago period.

 

RBL Bank said it has reduced the dependence on the origination of co-brand cards with BFL (Bajaj Finance Ltd) over the last one year from 1,26,000 in September 2023 to 37,000 cards in September 2024.

“We remain cautious about the short-term challenges emanating from macro-economic environment affecting certain unsecured lending segments. We continue to demonstrate strong growth in chosen areas of secured retail & commercial banking on asset side and granular deposits on liability side," said R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank

"Our core business remains robust and disciplined focus on growth with profitability and customer-centric approach continues to drive meaningful progress. Overall, we are happy to deliver yet another quarter of robust operating performance and growth in business," added Subramaniakumar.

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 02:51 PM IST
