RBL Bank share price crashes over 7% after Q3 results 2026; do you own?

Stock market today: After the announcement of Q3 results 2026 on Saturday, the RBL Bank shares witnessed heavy selling pressure during the early morning session on Monday. RBL Bank share price today opened downside at ₹309 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹297.15 per share. However, the private lender stock witnessed some value buying at today's low and pared some of its early morning losses. RBL Bank's share price is currently trading around ₹300 apiece on the NSE, logging an over 7% loss from its Friday close of ₹324.60 apiece.

According to stock market experts, RBL Bank Q3 earnings were stable, but the stock is falling due to the weak Dalal Street sentiments. They expected a sharp rebound in the stock once the market stabilises. They have advised investors to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹295 per share.

RBL Bank Q3 earnings review Speaking on the RBL Q3 results, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “RBL Bank's Q3 results show stable performance, with net profit at ₹214 crore and operating profit growing 7% YoY to ₹912 crore. The bank's focus on secured retail and commercial banking is driving growth, with a robust operating engine and improving asset quality.”

RBL Bank share price outlook On what the RBL Bank shares' technical chart suggests, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock is under pressure, but it has strong support at ₹295. Breaking below these levels would mean more selling in the stock. On the upper side, the RBL Bank share price is facing a hurdle at ₹320. So, a bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.”

Bagadia advised RBL Bank shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹295. However, he advised that fresh investment in RBL Bank shares should only be made when the stock decisively breaks above ₹320.

RBL Bank Q3 earnings The private lender reported a net profit of ₹214 crore for the October to December 2025 quarter, which was impacted by one-off pre-tax expenses of ₹32 crore. These expenses were incurred due to revisions to the definition of wages under the new labour codes, which took effect on 21 November 2025.

Net interest income (NII) rose 5% year-on-year (YoY) and 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹1,657 crore, supported by a healthy net interest margin of 4.63%.