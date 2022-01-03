RBL Bank share price: Fall takes a pause today after strong business update

On whether one should take fresh position in the counter expecting lower bottom; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "On Y-o-Y basis RBL Bank has reported rise in its deposits but if we compare it with the September 2021 quarter, it is around 2.50 per cent lower. So, one should wait further as more details in regard to the company's fundamentals are expected to come. After RBI putting its person to scrutinize and monitor the bank's management, fresh audit is expected and post-audit, actual financials of the bank will become available in the public domain. So, this pause should not be taken as lower bottom of the stock and my advice to the fresh investors is to wait further as more details of the bank financials are expected to come." He said that the information filed by RBL Bank is provisional and final results are yet to come.

