Shares of RBL Bank Ltd were trading over 3% down on Tuesday's session as the private lenders provisions dropped sharply for the quarter ended March (Q4FY23).

On Saturday, the bank reported its Q4FY23 results where it saw a 37% on year rise in net profit to ₹271 crore. In Q4FY23, provisions decreased by 41% to ₹235 crore from ₹401 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal year. The decrease from the ₹293 crore in provisions seen in Q3FY23 was 20%.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit after taxes (PAT) increased by 30%. However, the bank experienced low single-digit growth in interest income. While its asset quality kept getting better.

The difference between interest earned and spent, or net interest income (NII), was ₹1,211 crore, representing a 7% year-on-year (YoY) and 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth. For the quarter, the net interest margin was 5.01%.

The net profit of RBL Bank was 198 crores in Q4FY22 and 209 crores in the quarter ending in December 2022.

In addition, during the meeting on Saturday, the board of directors declared a dividend of 1.50 rupees (15%) per equity share with a face value of 10 rupees that will be paid upon approval by the bank's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

According to analysts, the stock's support level is around ₹150, and today's move is a reaction to the Q4FY23 earnings. They do not expect much downside for the stock from the current levels.

Also Read: RBL Bank posts 37% rise in Q4 PAT to ₹271 cr, declares dividend; provisions decline sharply

Shares of the private lender opened at the intraday high levels of ₹160.95. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹161.75 per share on BSE.

At 12:07 IST, the stock was trading down 3.8% at ₹155.65 per share. The stock so far has hit a intraday low at ₹154.60. However, the stock has gained 110.11% from 52-week low of 74.2 on June 20, 2022.

The stock price rose 29.1% and outperformed its sector by 9.4% in the past year, as per trendlyne data.