RBL Bank share price falls over 3% as Q4FY23 provisions decline sharply1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:21 PM IST
According to analysts, the stock's support level is around ₹150, and today's move is a reaction to the Q4FY23 earnings. They do not expect much downside for the stock from the current levels.
Shares of RBL Bank Ltd were trading over 3% down on Tuesday's session as the private lenders provisions dropped sharply for the quarter ended March (Q4FY23).
