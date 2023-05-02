On Saturday, the bank reported its Q4FY23 results where it saw a 37% on year rise in net profit to ₹271 crore. In Q4FY23, provisions decreased by 41% to ₹235 crore from ₹401 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal year. The decrease from the ₹293 crore in provisions seen in Q3FY23 was 20%.