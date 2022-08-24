RBL Bank shares rise 20% in a day. Should you invest?

Analysts Anand Dama, Heet Khimawat, Dixit Sankharva, and Soumya Jain at Emkay in their note dated August 22, said, "The bank expects ~15% (+/-10%) growth in FY23 on a low base, but estimates sustainable growth of 20-25% thereafter. The focus, hereon, will be on delivering diversified & granular growth with a higher share of secured assets. That said, the bank remains determined to re-accelerate growth in the cards business, while MFI book deceleration is largely behind. To de-risk the card portfolio being highly dependent on BAF (76% of CIF), the bank is entering into multiple co-branding/sourcing partnerships. On the secured retail front, focus will be more on mortgages/vehicle loans, while the bank would also build a healthy SME portfolio to improve the asset-portfolio tenure and support CASA mobilization."