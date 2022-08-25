RBL Bank shares under F&O ban on NSE today

RBL Bank shares under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . 07:45 AM IST
- The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, August 2, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Bank stock RBL Bank has been put as a part of F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.
RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks that offers specialized services in corporate & institutional Banking, commercial banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations. RBL Bank shares closed over 17% higher on Wednesday after the board cleared fits undraising plan.
The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.
“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.
No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.
Meanwhile, Indian indices may witness a positive start as for Thursday, SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty that is the Indian Nifty traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a higher opening for the Indian stock market today.
