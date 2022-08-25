RBL Bank shares: What is triggering the surge? Stock up 23% in 2 days2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 10:23 AM IST
- RBL Bank share price: In last two days, this banking stock has surged from ₹104 to ₹128.25 apiece levels
Listen to this article
RBL Bank share price: After hitting upper circuit on Wednesday session, RBL Bank shares have opened higher in early morning deals on Thursday. RBL Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹128.25 apiece levels, logging near 5.35 per cent intraday gain in early morning session. The stock had hit upper circuit on Wednesday that means the banking stock has surged from around ₹104 to ₹128.25 levels in 2 sessions, logging around 23 per cent rise in this period.