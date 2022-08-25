RBL Bank shares: What is triggering the surge? Stock up 23% in 2 days

Speaking on the reason for sharp rise in RBL Bank share price, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "The banking stock has been rising after the newsbreak of US retirement fund College Retirement Equity Fund buying stake in the banking stock. End of August series could also be a reason as people squaring off their short position is on high. I would advice people to wait as the stock has already surged on this short-term trigger and profit-booking is highly awaited."

