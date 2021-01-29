RBL Bank soars 7% after Q3 net profit doubles

MUMBAI : Shares of RBL Bank gained as much as 7.49% on Friday after the bank's net profit doubled to ₹147 crore for the December 2020 quarter from ₹70 crore a year ago.

At 1:27 pm the scrip traded at ₹217.00 up nearly 1% from its previous close, while the benchmark retreated 0.28% to 46,743.07.

The bank's other income during the October-December 2020 quarter grew 19% to ₹579 crore, against ₹486 crore in the year-ago period. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.33% as of December 31, 2020, after one round of infusion during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid for deposits, fell 2% year on year as the bank had to reverse earlier earned interest due to stress in its credit card, MSME and micro finance portfolio.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said Loan growth to remain weak as the bank remains cautious in wholesale lending and improving trends in the Credit Card portfolio.

"A higher focus in the near term would be on garnering deposits and improving collections. On the asset quality front, the pro-forma Gross Non Performing Assets and Net Non Performing Assets ratio increased sharply, while provision coverage dropped to 49%. Also, expect restructuring at around 1.5% of total loans. However, we increase our earnings estimates for FY22/FY23 by 6%/11% on the back of improvement in core operating performance" they added. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

RBL Bank's gross NPAs fell to 1.84% compared to 3.33% a year ago but including loans which were not classified as Non-Performing Assets due to a Supreme Court stay, those NPAs should have been 4.57%.Total provisions remained elevated at ₹610 crore compared to ₹623 crore last year.

