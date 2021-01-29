Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >RBL Bank soars 7% after Q3 net profit doubles
On Thursday, RBL Bank shares closed 0.86% lower at Rs540 per share on BSE. Photo: Mint

RBL Bank soars 7% after Q3 net profit doubles

1 min read . 01:32 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The bank's other income during the October-December 2020 quarter grew 19% to 579 crore, against 486 crore in the year-ago period. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.33% as of December 31, 2020, after one round of infusion during the quarter.

MUMBAI : Shares of RBL Bank gained as much as 7.49% on Friday after the bank's net profit doubled to 147 crore for the December 2020 quarter from 70 crore a year ago.

Shares of RBL Bank gained as much as 7.49% on Friday after the bank's net profit doubled to 147 crore for the December 2020 quarter from 70 crore a year ago.

At 1:27 pm the scrip traded at 217.00 up nearly 1% from its previous close, while the benchmark retreated 0.28% to 46,743.07.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

At 1:27 pm the scrip traded at 217.00 up nearly 1% from its previous close, while the benchmark retreated 0.28% to 46,743.07.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow star

The bank's other income during the October-December 2020 quarter grew 19% to 579 crore, against 486 crore in the year-ago period. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.33% as of December 31, 2020, after one round of infusion during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid for deposits, fell 2% year on year as the bank had to reverse earlier earned interest due to stress in its credit card, MSME and micro finance portfolio.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said Loan growth to remain weak as the bank remains cautious in wholesale lending and improving trends in the Credit Card portfolio.

"A higher focus in the near term would be on garnering deposits and improving collections. On the asset quality front, the pro-forma Gross Non Performing Assets and Net Non Performing Assets ratio increased sharply, while provision coverage dropped to 49%. Also, expect restructuring at around 1.5% of total loans. However, we increase our earnings estimates for FY22/FY23 by 6%/11% on the back of improvement in core operating performance" they added. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock.

RBL Bank's gross NPAs fell to 1.84% compared to 3.33% a year ago but including loans which were not classified as Non-Performing Assets due to a Supreme Court stay, those NPAs should have been 4.57%.Total provisions remained elevated at 610 crore compared to 623 crore last year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.