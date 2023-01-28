RBL Bank stock drops over 11% in four trading sessions after Q3 prints. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:17 PM IST
- In the December 2022 quarter, the private bank posted a net profit of ₹208.97 crore up by nearly 34% YoY, while net interest income soared by 14% YoY to ₹1,148 crore. Its net interest margins expanded to 4.74% during the latest quarter.
Mumbai-based private sector lender RBL Bank has been under pressure on stock exchanges throughout the current week's trading sessions. From January 23rd to 27th, the stock dropped by more than 11% on BSE. On Friday alone, the stock tumbled by over 6% before correcting.
