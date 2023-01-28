According to the LKP analyst, the important positive pointers are --- e 1) GNPA (3.61%) inched down sequentially by 19bps driven by lower slippages and stable upgrades and recoveries, 2) Restructured book (1.67% of GCA) also decreased, with 13% coverage, 3) Provision expenses ( ₹2.9 billion v/s ₹2.4 billion) stable sequentially; with stable PCR of 68%. 4) Non-specific PCR 73bps of loan is at a satisfactory level, 5) NIMs improvement of 19bps on the back of healthy YoA, 6) NII growth (13.6% YoY) at par with credit growth (14.7% YoY).