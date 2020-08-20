Subscribe
RBL Bank to raise 1,566 crore through preferential allotment to Baring PE Asia, others
RBL Bank to raise 1,566 crore through preferential allotment to Baring PE Asia, others

2 min read . 03:07 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • Shares will be allotted to these investors at a price of Rs177 per share. As of 1.35 pm, RBL Bank shares were trading at 183.9 apiece, down 0.46% on the BSE.

Private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd on Thursday said that it will raise 1,566 crore through a preferential allotment of shares to a group of investors led by Baring Private Equity Asia, with the bank looks to beef up its balance sheet following a 50% fall in June quarter profit as provisions for doubtful loans doubled.

According to the bank’s exchange filings, Baring PE Asia owned entity Maple II B.V, will pick up a 9.45% stake in the bank for an investment of almost 1,000 crore.

Other investors participating in the round include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd, which will pick up a 3.13% stake with an investment of 330.5 crore and private equity firm Gaja Capital, which is investing 150 crore for a 1.42% stake. UK’s development finance institution CDC Group is also investing 86.5 crore in this round. CDC already holds a 5.5% stake in the bank

Shares will be allotted to these investors at a price of Rs177 per share. As of 1.35 pm, RBL Bank shares were trading at 183.9 apiece, down 0.46% on the BSE.

The funding will increase the bank’s capital adequacy ratio to 18.6%, it said. This preferential allotment of shares needs an approval from the company’s shareholders.

RBL Bank reported a 47% decline in its June quarter net profit to 141 crore on the back of higher provisions and lower other income.

The bank’s total provisions more than doubled on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to 500 crore in Q1 FY21. It set aside 240 crore in covid-19 provisions, taking its total cumulative provisions to 350 crore in the six months to June. RBL Bank’s other income was down 31% y-o-y to 334 crore.

The bank reported that 13.7% of its loan book was under moratorium as on 30 June, compared to 33% earlier. The fall in moratorium has been led by wholesale loans where 5% loans are under moratorium as compared to 22% earlier.

