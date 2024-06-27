RBL Bank to raise ₹6,500 crore via combination of QIP, debt securities

RBL Bank announced on Thursday, June 27, that it will raise up to ₹3,500 crore through a combination of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares and a debt issue. The private lender will raise ₹3,500 crore through a QIP and ₹3,000 crore through an issue of debt securities by way of a private placement.

This will be RBL Bank's first share issue via institutional placement since 2021, when the bank saw an abrupt management transition. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased scrutiny of the lender by temporarily appointing a director to its board amid reports of a large share of unsecured borrowing on its books.

The fundraising comes as the private lender targets a 20 per cent growth in its loan book over the next two financial years, largely led by an increase in secured retail assets. RBL Bank, however, did not provide details on how it will deploy the proceeds of the latest capital raise in its exchange filing today.

RBL Bank's board also approved the consequential alteration to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the RBI and members of the bank. State-owned lenders, including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and State Bank of India (SBI) have also recently approved raising funds in recent months

