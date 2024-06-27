RBL Bank to raise ₹6,500 crore via combination of QIP, debt securities
The fundraise will be RBL Bank's first share issue via institutional placement since 2021, when the bank saw an abrupt management transition.
RBL Bank announced on Thursday, June 27, that it will raise up to ₹3,500 crore through a combination of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares and a debt issue. The private lender will raise ₹3,500 crore through a QIP and ₹3,000 crore through an issue of debt securities by way of a private placement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started