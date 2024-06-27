Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  RBL Bank to raise 6,500 crore via combination of QIP, debt securities

RBL Bank to raise ₹6,500 crore via combination of QIP, debt securities

Nikita Prasad

  • The fundraise will be RBL Bank's first share issue via institutional placement since 2021, when the bank saw an abrupt management transition.

RBL Bank will raise up to 3,500 crore via QIPs and debt sale. Photpgraphed by Ramesh Pathania/Mint in Delhi on 1 Dec 2015.

RBL Bank announced on Thursday, June 27, that it will raise up to 3,500 crore through a combination of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares and a debt issue. The private lender will raise 3,500 crore through a QIP and 3,000 crore through an issue of debt securities by way of a private placement.

This will be RBL Bank's first share issue via institutional placement since 2021, when the bank saw an abrupt management transition. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased scrutiny of the lender by temporarily appointing a director to its board amid reports of a large share of unsecured borrowing on its books.

The fundraising comes as the private lender targets a 20 per cent growth in its loan book over the next two financial years, largely led by an increase in secured retail assets. RBL Bank, however, did not provide details on how it will deploy the proceeds of the latest capital raise in its exchange filing today.

RBL Bank's board also approved the consequential alteration to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the RBI and members of the bank. State-owned lenders, including Punjab National Bank (PNB) and State Bank of India (SBI) have also recently approved raising funds in recent months

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
