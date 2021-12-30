The same three stocks continue to be under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 30, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) . These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks, that have been part of the banned list in the past few sessions, continue to remain in the same by the stock exchange for today.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.