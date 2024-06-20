RBL Bank vs DCB Bank : Leading private lenders RBL Bank and DCB Bank Ltd. have received bullish upgrades on their respective stocks from domestic brokerage firms after investors recently renewed their buying interest in the last few sessions. Private banks also drove benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 during Thursday's session to settle higher despite initial volatility struggles.

The Nifty Bank index settled 0.75 per cent higher at 51,783.25 on June 20 with the Nifty 50 closing at 23,567.00 level, up 51.00 points or 0.22 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 141.34 points or 0.18 per cent at 77,478.93 level. The Nifty has logged record closing highs in five out of six sessions, while the Sensex has ended at all-time highs for five consecutive sessions.

The fear gauge index, the India VIX closed 2.68 per cent lower today. Sector rotation towards large-cap banking stocks will likely continue due to their valuation comfort, keeping the benchmarks buoyant, according to analysts.

"The Bank Nifty Index continued its strong momentum and managed to hold the support at 51,200-51,000. The bullish momentum is likely to continue, and dips should be utilized to buy the index targeting 52,200/52,600. The lower-end support is placed at 51,000, where the highest open interest is built up on the put side. A break below this level will only dampen the bullish sentiment,'' said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

1.RBL Bank vs DCB Bank: Share Price Trend

On Thursday, shares of RBL Bank opened at ₹268.35 and gained nearly a per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹269.55 against a 52-week high mark of ₹300.50 on the BSE. Shares of RBL Bank settled 0.32 per cent higher at ₹267 apiece on the BSE. In one month, RBL Bank has given 5.9 per cent returns to investors, while the last one year returns have touched 55.33 per cent.

Shares of DCB Bank opened at ₹140.15 and gained 2.74 per cent to hit an intra day high of ₹144 against a 52-week high mark of ₹163.40 on the BSE. Shares of DCB Bank settled 4.25 per cent higher at ₹143.40 apiece on the BSE. In one month, DCB Bank has given 8.78 per cent returns to investors and 20.48 per cent in the last three months. The last one year returns by DCB Bank have touched 21.45 per cent, according to Trendlyne data.



2.RBL Bank vs DCB Bank: Technical analysis

According to domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking, RBL Bank has been in a steady uptrend for over two years demonstrating a resilient structural development. In the process, the stock has neglected its lower top lower bottom formation by surpassing its previous swing high.

Additionally, it has now registered a fresh breakout from a symmetric triangle pattern on the weekly charts. ‘’Following the price action and buoyancy in the banking sector we believe bullish tone to continue in the stock,'' said Religare Broking on RBL Bank. The brokerage has maintained a ‘buy’ rating on RBL Bank at a target price of ₹290 in the range of ₹264- ₹268 for a one month period.

DCB Bank has seen a healthy recovery in loan growth after witnessing sluggish trends during FY20-22. The bank's shift in loan mix toward retail loans has not only shielded its margins but also provided stable, profitable growth.

The bank has made significant investments in the business and is well poised to sustain the healthy growth rate, while improvement in operating leverage helps sustain RoA at one per cent by FY26E compared to 0.9 per cent in FY24. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates RoE to recover toward ~14 per cent by FY26E compared to average 10 per cent over FY22-24.

Motilal Oswal had downgraded its rating on DCB Bank to ‘neutral’ in July 2019 amid weaker operating performance and an uncertain growth/asset quality outlook. ‘’However, we find the current valuations at 0.7x FY26E ABV attractive in context to a ~21 per cent earnings CAGR estimated over FY24-26E. We, thus, upgrade our rating to ‘BUY’ from Neutral, with a revised target price of ₹175 (0.9x FY26E ABV),'' said Motilal Oswal on DCB Bank.



3.RBL Bank vs DCB Bank: Asset Quality

RBL Bank's deposit growth came at 22 per cent in the January-March quarter of FY24. On the asset quality front, overall slippages increased to 0.56 per cent of the assets from the year-ago period's 0.44 per cent and were driven by microlending and also unsecured loans.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved to 2.65 per cent from 3.37 per cent in the year-ago period. The overall provisions came at ₹414 crore against ₹235 crore in the year-ago period. The overall capital adequacy ratio was 16.18 per cent as of March 31, which included the core tier-I ratio at 14.38 per cent.

DCB Bank reported its best asset quality in four quarters as the gross NPA in the quarter stood at 3.23 per cent from 3.43 per cent in the December quarter, while net NPA fell to 1.11 per cent from 1.22 per cent last quarter.

"Advances growth year-on-year (YoY) was at 19 per cent (YoY mortgages growth 22 per cent, co-lending growth 23 per cent, construction finance growth 26 per cent and agri and inclusive banking growth 30 per cent) and deposit growth YoY was at 20 per cent," DCB Bank said in a release.



4.RBL Bank vs DCB Bank: P&L print, revenue

RBL Bank on Saturday reported a 30 per cent rise in the post-tax net profit for the March quarter at ₹353 crore, driven by non-interest income.

The Maharahstra-based lender had reported a net profit of ₹271 crore in the year-ago period.

Its core net interest income grew 18 per cent to ₹1,600 crore on a 20 per cent loan growth. However, it was limited by a compression in the net interest margin to 5.45 per cent against 5.62 per cent a year ago.

The other income grew 30 per cent to ₹875 crore during the reporting quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

