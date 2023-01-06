RBL share price hits 52-week high after strong Q3 business update. Buy or sell?5 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 12:20 PM IST
- RBL share price: Banking stock may continue to rally and hit ₹200 apiece levels in near term, say experts
Stock market today: RBL Bank shares have hit fresh 52-week high in early morning deals on Friday. The private lender had reported promising quarterly business update on Wednesday where it reported 12 per cent YoY growth in retail advances and 17 per cent YoY growth of whole sale advances. Despite weak opening in morning deals, RBL share price attracted buying interest of stock market bulls and went on to hit intraday high of ₹189.30 on NSE.
