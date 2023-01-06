RBL share price hits 52-week high after strong Q3 business update. Buy or sell?

Ex Deputy Vice President of HDFC Bank went on to add that current government's idea of handling bad loans is going to have a big impact on Indian banking system. Now, the system is providing a window of opportunity to those lenders who are under the stress of bad loans. Now, the bad loan won't force any bank to continue provisioning for long and remind under its stress. This system has helped RBL Bank to come out of bad loan stress in lesser time and we might see the private lender among the profit making banks in upcoming quarters.