RBZ Jewellers announces price band at ₹95-100 per share: issue details, more
RBZ Jewellers is one of the leading organised manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specialising in antique bridal gold jewellery and distributing it to reputable nationwide retailers and significant regional players in India.
The RBZ Jewellers IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The company is one of the leading organised manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specialising in antique bridal gold jewellery.
