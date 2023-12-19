RBZ Jewellers IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 01; retail portion booked 4.45 times
RBZ Jewellers IPO receives decent response from retail investors on the first day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 1,80,43,350 shares against the 79,00,000 shares available for subscription, resulting in a subscription rate of 2.28 times, as per BSE data.
RBZ Jewellers saw its initial public offering (IPO) receive a decent response from retail investors on the first day of bidding. The IPO opened for subscription today and will remain open until Thursday, December 21.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started