RBZ Jewellers IPO subscribed 16.86 times on final day; retail, QIB portions see huge demand
RBZ Jewellers IPO receives strong demand during the final day of bidding, with subscription rate reaching 24.74 times for retail investors and 9.27 times for non-institutional investors.
The initial public offering (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers saw significant demand during the final day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday (December 19), received a favourable response from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs), achieving full subscription on the first day.
