The initial public offering (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers saw significant demand during the final day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday (December 19), received a favourable response from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs), achieving full subscription on the first day.

The robust demand from the retail and non-institutional investors' segments persisted during the second day of bidding. On the third day (December 21), the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) garnered a substantial 13.43 times subscription, in contrast to the subdued response during the previous days of the issue.

Also Read: Sahara Maritime IPO allotment to be out soon; Check share application status

Moreover, the strong demand from the retail segment continued on the final day, with the subscription rate soaring to 24.74 times. Non-institutional investors also displayed significant interest in the offering, as the subscription in the segment reached 9.27 times.

During the final day, the IPO received bids for 13,31,85,000 shares as against the 79,00,000 shares available for subscription, translating into a subscription rate of 16.86 times.

Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹100 crore via the issuance of fresh equity shares. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹95–100 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each.

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the RBZ Jewellers IPO, and Arihant Capital Markets Limited is the only book running lead manager.

Also Read: Indifra IPO Day 1: Issue sees muted response, subscribed just 33% till now

RBZ Jewellers is one of the leading organised manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specialising in antique bridal gold jewellery and distributing it to reputable nation-wide retailers and significant regional players in India.

It is strategically looking to establish a strong presence in southern India, which accounts for 41% of the total jewellery demand in the country. It occupies 10,417 square feet of the showroom, while the remaining 1,250 square feet are leased.

Also Read: Siyaram Recycling shares list with 19.6% premium at ₹55 apiece on BSE SME

Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi said the company has extensive coverage and a footprint spanning across India in the jewellery industry. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 17.9X with a market cap of ₹4,000 million post issue of equity shares. Thus, the brokerage believes that the valuation of the company is fairly priced and recommends a “Subscribe-Long Term" rating to the IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!