RBZ Jewellers IPO subscribed 7.13 times on Day 02; retail portion sees strong demand
RBZ Jewellers IPO witnesses strong demand from retail and non-institutional investors during the second day of bidding. The IPO garnered bids for 5,63,65,650 shares on the second day against the total offering of 79,00,000 shares, resulting in an overall subscription rate of 7.13 times.
The ongoing initial public offering (IPO) of RBZ Jewellers has witnessed healthy demand from both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) during the second day of bidding. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday (December 19), received a favourable response from retail and non-institutional investors, achieving full subscription on the first day.
