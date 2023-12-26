RBZ Jewellers IPO: What does GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing
RBZ Jewellers shares to debut on December 27 with grey market indicating a listing price of around ₹105 per share. On December 22 (Friday), RBZ Jewellers announced the allotment details.
The RBZ Jewellers IPO garnered a decent response from all section of investors during the bidding period from December 19 to 21. The IPO was oversubscribed by 6.86 times. The segment allocated for retail investors saw a subscription rate of 24.74 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed to 9.27 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment also witnessed a healthy demand, with a subscription rate of 13.43 times.
