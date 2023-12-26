RBZ Jewellers IPO: What does GMP, subscription status signal ahead of listing

The RBZ Jewellers IPO garnered a decent response from all section of investors during the bidding period from December 19 to 21. The IPO was oversubscribed by 6.86 times. The segment allocated for retail investors saw a subscription rate of 24.74 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed to 9.27 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment also witnessed a healthy demand, with a subscription rate of 13.43 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO size was ₹100 crore, which is a completely fresh issue. The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

RBZ Jewellers IPO GMP today The company shares are set to make their stock market debut on Wednesday (December 27). Ahead of its listing, the grey market is indicating a muted start as stock is trading with a premium of ₹05 per share in the unlisted market today, which signals that the grey market is expecting that RBZ Jewellers IPO listing price will be around ₹105 apiece.

On December 22 (Friday), RBZ Jewellers announced the allotment details. Investors who have applied for the public issue can check RBZ Jewellers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of the book build issue, Bigshare Service. The company's shares are set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

About RBZ Jewellers RBZ Jewellers is one of the leading organised manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specialising in antique bridal gold jewellery and distributing it to reputable nationwide retailers and significant regional players in India.

It is strategically looking to establish a strong presence in southern India, which accounts for 41% of the total jewellery demand in the country. It occupies 10,417 square feet of the showroom, while the remaining 1,250 square feet are leased.

RBZ Jewellers Financials In terms of financials, the company posted a 14.21% increase in operating revenue to ₹289 crore in FY23 from ₹252 crore in FY22. Its profit after tax rose 55% to ₹22 crore in FY23 from ₹14 crore in FY22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the six months ending September 30, 2023, the company posted a revenue of ₹125.46 crore and a profit after tax of ₹12.09 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!