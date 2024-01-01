RBZ Jewellers share price hits 5% upper circuit for fourth straight session post-listing. Do you own?
RBZ Jewellers share price today touched 5% upper circuit, delivering over 21% return to the share allottees who remained invested despite par listing
Stock market today: RBZ Jewellers shares have been in uptrend since it listed on BSE and NSE on 27th December 2023. After par listing, RBZ Jewellers shares attracted big buying interest by investors on the listing date and touched 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE and NSE.
