RBZ Jewellers share price hits upper circuit after par listing. Time to book profit?
RBZ Jewellers share price has been listed in trade-to-trade category, which means movement on either side on single trigger, say experts
RBZ Jewellers share price listed on Indian excghanges during special open session on Dalal Street. RBZ Jewellers share price opened on NSE and BSE at ₹100 and went on to touch 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹105 within few minutes of their listing. However, on BSE, the newly listed jewellery stock first touched 5% lower circuit of ₹95 before rising to its intraday high of ₹104.99 apiece levels.
