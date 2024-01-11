RBZ Jewellers shares hit 20% upper circuit for second consecutive day, rally over 110% in just 12 days
The company's shares made their debut on the Indian stock exchanges on December 27, 2023, listing at ₹105 apiece, representing a 5% premium to the IPO price of ₹100. Considering the stock's current market price of ₹211 apiece, it is trading 111% higher than its issue price.
Investors of RBZ Jewellers have every reason to celebrate their decision to invest in the company's IPO as the stock has consistently maintained a strong upward trajectory since its listing in December.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started