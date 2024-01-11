 RBZ Jewellers shares hit 20% upper circuit for second consecutive day, rally over 110% in just 12 days | Mint
MintGenie

RBZ Jewellers shares hit 20% upper circuit for second consecutive day, rally over 110% in just 12 days

A Ksheerasagar

The company's shares made their debut on the Indian stock exchanges on December 27, 2023, listing at ₹105 apiece, representing a 5% premium to the IPO price of ₹100. Considering the stock's current market price of ₹211 apiece, it is trading 111% higher than its issue price.

The ₹100 crore IPO of RBZ Jewellers was open between December 19 and December 21. (Pixabay)Premium
The 100 crore IPO of RBZ Jewellers was open between December 19 and December 21. (Pixabay)

Investors of RBZ Jewellers have every reason to celebrate their decision to invest in the company's IPO as the stock has consistently maintained a strong upward trajectory since its listing in December.

In today's trading session, the stock hit a new all-time high of 211 apiece, hitting the 20% upper circuit limit. This marks the second consecutive day that the stock has reached the 20% upper circuit limit.

The company's shares made their debut on the Indian stock exchanges on December 27, 2023, listing at 105 apiece, representing a 5% premium to the IPO price of 100. However, the stock exhibited a strong upward trend consistently in the following trading sessions.

Considering the stock's current market price of 211 apiece, it is trading 111% higher than its issue price.

The 100 crore IPO of RBZ Jewellers was open between December 19 and December 21. The IPO garnered healthy investor interest, receiving a subscription rate of 17 times, Trendlyne data showed.

About RBZ Jewellers

Established in April 2008, RBZ Jewellers specialises in crafting antique gold jewellery. It is a well-known company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and runs its retail store under the "Harit Zaveri" brand.

The company is strategically looking to establish a strong presence in Southern India, which accounts for 41% of the total jewellery demand in the country. It occupies 10,417 square feet of the showroom, while the remaining 1,250 square feet are leased.

Regarding financials, the company posted a net profit of 22 crore in FY23, an improvement of 57% over FY22's net profit of 14 crore. The revenue from operations in FY23 grew by 14.28% to 288 crore as compared to 252 crore in FY22.

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Published: 11 Jan 2024, 11:59 AM IST
