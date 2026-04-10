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RDB Infrastructure share price surges over 4% after leadership changes, new business launch

RDB Infrastructure And Power shares rose over 4% after appointing Shubham Vaidya as Managing Director and Ramakant Asopa as CFO. The company also announced a new venture, RDB Ergoflex LLP, entering the furniture manufacturing market with a capital of 1 crore and a 51% stake.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated10 Apr 2026, 09:55 AM IST
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RDB Infrastructure And Power shares rose over 4% after appointing Shubham Vaidya as Managing Director and Ramakant Asopa as CFO.
RDB Infrastructure And Power shares rose over 4% after appointing Shubham Vaidya as Managing Director and Ramakant Asopa as CFO.(Pixabay)
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Shares of RDB Infrastructure And Power surged more than 4% on Friday, April 10, after the company implemented major leadership changes by designating Shubham Vaidya as Managing Director and Ramakant Asopa as Chief Financial Officer, both starting on April 09, 2026.

Mr. Vaidya's role as Managing Director requires approval at the General Meeting and identifies him as key managerial personnel of the company. Mr. Asopa's appointment as CFO was advised by both the audit committee and the nomination and remuneration committee, also categorising him as key managerial personnel.

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Further, RDB Infrastructure and Power has approved a new business expansion initiative with the incorporation of RDB Ergoflex LLP, marking its entry into the furniture manufacturing segment. The proposed venture will focus on delivering comprehensive interior solutions, including home décor, office furniture, and institutional furniture.

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The LLP will be set up with a total capital contribution of 1 crore, with the company holding a majority stake of 51%. The project is subject to necessary regulatory approvals, including a factory license and a no-objection certificate from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

This move reflects the company’s strategy to diversify its business portfolio and tap into the growing demand for organised furniture and interior solutions.

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RDB Infrastructure share price today

RDB Infrastructure share price today opened at 37.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 37.53 per share, and an intraday low of 36.60 per share.

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Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd have shown a mixed performance across timeframes, reflecting heightened volatility. In the short term, the stock has gained traction, rising 14.5% over the past week and 8.5% in the last two weeks, indicating a near-term recovery.

However, the broader trend remains under pressure, with the stock declining 15.8% over one month and witnessing a sharp drop of over 47% in the past three months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down more than 42%, while the one-year performance shows a decline of nearly 35%.

Despite this correction, the longer-term outlook remains strong, with the stock delivering over 150% returns in the past two years. Overall, the stock reflects short-term buying interest amid a broader correction phase following a strong rally.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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