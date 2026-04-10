RDB Infrastructure share price surges over 4% after leadership changes, new business launch

Shares of RDB Infrastructure And Power surged more than 4% on Friday, April 10, after the company implemented major leadership changes by designating Shubham Vaidya as Managing Director and Ramakant Asopa as Chief Financial Officer, both starting on April 09, 2026.
Mr. Vaidya's role as Managing Director requires approval at the General Meeting and identifies him as key managerial personnel of the company. Mr. Asopa's appointment as CFO was advised by both the audit committee and the nomination and remuneration committee, also categorising him as key managerial personnel.
Further, RDB Infrastructure and Power has approved a new business expansion initiative with the incorporation of RDB Ergoflex LLP, marking its entry into the furniture manufacturing segment. The proposed venture will focus on delivering comprehensive interior solutions, including home décor, office furniture, and institutional furniture.
The LLP will be set up with a total capital contribution of ₹1 crore, with the company holding a majority stake of 51%. The project is subject to necessary regulatory approvals, including a factory license and a no-objection certificate from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.
This move reflects the company’s strategy to diversify its business portfolio and tap into the growing demand for organised furniture and interior solutions.
RDB Infrastructure share price today opened at ₹37.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹37.53 per share, and an intraday low of ₹36.60 per share.
Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd have shown a mixed performance across timeframes, reflecting heightened volatility. In the short term, the stock has gained traction, rising 14.5% over the past week and 8.5% in the last two weeks, indicating a near-term recovery.
However, the broader trend remains under pressure, with the stock declining 15.8% over one month and witnessing a sharp drop of over 47% in the past three months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down more than 42%, while the one-year performance shows a decline of nearly 35%.
Despite this correction, the longer-term outlook remains strong, with the stock delivering over 150% returns in the past two years. Overall, the stock reflects short-term buying interest amid a broader correction phase following a strong rally.
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