RDB Infrastructure shares surge 20% to record high; small-cap multibagger stock on 20-day winning streak

RDB Infrastructure And Power share price jumped 20% on Wednesday, extending its rally for the twentieth consecutive session, led by strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock surged as much as 19.49% to a fresh life-time high of ₹87.10 apiece on the BSE.

RDB Infrastructure share price has jumped 91% in twenty sessions. Around 54 lakh equity shares of RDB Infrastructure And Power changed hands on stock exchanges on January 14, as compared to its one month average trading volume of 18 lakh shares.

Last month, the company informed that its Board of Directors approved the proposal to subscribe to 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, which was incorporated on 31st December, 2025.

“The acquisition has been undertaken as part of the Company’s strategic initiative to expand and diversify its business operations in the renewable energy sector, with specific focus on solar energy pursuant to the tender bidding process,” RDB Infrastructure And Power had said in a regulatory filing.

RDB Infrastructure will subscribe to 7,000 equity shares of ₹10 each aggregating to ₹70,000. The company will hold 70% of equity shares in the proposed company.

RDB Infrastructure Share Price History RDB Infrastructure share price has jumped 76% in one month and 80% in three months. The small-cap stock has rallied 71% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 831% in two years. Over the past five years, the stock has skyrocketed by 4,530%.

