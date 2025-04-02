₹1 penny stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares. Details here

KBC Global, a penny stock, will trade ex-bonus this week, with April 4 set as the record date for a 1:1 bonus share issue.

Livemint
Updated2 Apr 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Penny stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus share issue.
Penny stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus share issue.(Pixabay)

Penny stock KBC Global will trade ex-bonus this week as the company has fixed April 4 as the record date for its bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1.

KBC Global's board, at its meeting held on March 22, approved the bonus share allotment. The 1:1 bonus issue ratio implies that investors will receive one share at no additional cost for each share held by them. Earlier, the record date fixed by the company was March 28, which it later moved to April 4. The record date determines the shareholders eligible to receive the said bonus shares.

Also Read | 5 IPOs’ anchor lock-in expiry to free up stocks worth ₹400 crore in April

According to the T+1 settlement system, investors need to purchase the shares of the company at least one day before the record date for their names to appear on the company's books. Therefore, April 3 is the last day when investors can purchase shares of penny stock KBC Global to be eligible for bonus share allotment.

Prior to this, the company had announced a bonus share issue in 2021 in a 4:1 ratio, with the record date fixed as August 2021.

Also Read | V-Mart Retail exits FY25 in style, but competition threat lingers

KBC Global Q3 Results

Last week, on March 27, the company unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of the recently concluded financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), wherein KBC Global posted a standalone loss of 20.76 crore versus 29.88 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations witnessed a sharp decline of 91% year-on-year to 1.09 crore from 12.58 crore.

KBC Global Share Price Trend

KBC Global share price lost 0.98% in the trade on Wednesday, April 2, to settle at 1.01 apiece. During the day, it touched a high of 1.03 and a low of 1.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex bounce back ahead of looming reciprocal tariffs

From its 52-week high of 2.56, touched in November 2024, the stock has lost 60% of its value. According to BSE data, the stock has been in a base-building mode for the last one year, declining 44%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets ₹1 penny stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares. Details here
MoreLess
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.