₹1 penny stock declares record date for 1:1 bonus shares. Details here

Penny stock KBC Global will trade ex-bonus this week as the company has fixed April 4 as the record date for its bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1.

KBC Global's board, at its meeting held on March 22, approved the bonus share allotment. The 1:1 bonus issue ratio implies that investors will receive one share at no additional cost for each share held by them. Earlier, the record date fixed by the company was March 28, which it later moved to April 4. The record date determines the shareholders eligible to receive the said bonus shares.

According to the T+1 settlement system, investors need to purchase the shares of the company at least one day before the record date for their names to appear on the company's books. Therefore, April 3 is the last day when investors can purchase shares of penny stock KBC Global to be eligible for bonus share allotment.

Prior to this, the company had announced a bonus share issue in 2021 in a 4:1 ratio, with the record date fixed as August 2021.

KBC Global Q3 Results Last week, on March 27, the company unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of the recently concluded financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), wherein KBC Global posted a standalone loss of ₹20.76 crore versus 29.88 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations witnessed a sharp decline of 91% year-on-year to ₹1.09 crore from ₹12.58 crore.

KBC Global Share Price Trend KBC Global share price lost 0.98% in the trade on Wednesday, April 2, to settle at ₹1.01 apiece. During the day, it touched a high of ₹1.03 and a low of ₹1.

From its 52-week high of ₹2.56, touched in November 2024, the stock has lost 60% of its value. According to BSE data, the stock has been in a base-building mode for the last one year, declining 44%.