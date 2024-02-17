Indian stock market: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent few years. The real estate stock has risen from around Re 1 per share (29th March 2019) to ₹nearly 380 per share (16th February 2024), delivering around 38,000 percent return to its long-term positional investors.

So, the penny stock has surged 381 times in the past five years turning ₹1 lakh of an investor to ₹3.81 crore in this small time, provided the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history

In the last one week, this multibagger realty stock has hit the upper circuit on the last two straight sessions i.e. on Thursday and Friday. The realty stock has delivered around 2 percent return to its shareholders in the last one month time.

In the last six months, Hazoor Multi Projects share price has risen from around ₹130 to ₹381 apiece, delivering to the tune of 190 percent returns to its shareholders in this time. In the last one year time, this multibagger realty stock has shot up from around ₹99.60 to ₹381 per share level, clocking around 280 percent rally in this time.

Likewise, in the last five years, this real estate stock has turned into a multibagger penny stock as it surged from around Re 1 to ₹381 apiece levels in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Hazoor Multi Projects share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this realty stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.02 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.90 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.80 lakh today.

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS More Information

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock buying one share at around Re 1 apiece, and the investor had remained invested in this penny stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.81 crore today.

The real estate stock is available for trade on BSE only. It ended on Friday with a trade volume of 1,43,600 and a market cap of ₹387 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹428.70 apiece and its 52-week low is ₹78.01. As per the information available on the BSE website, the stock has never traded ex-bonus or ex-split.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!