Re 1 to ₹381: Penny stock turns multibagger in 5 years. ₹1 lakh turns to ₹3.81 crore
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this share six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.90 lakh today
Indian stock market: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the recent few years. The real estate stock has risen from around Re 1 per share (29th March 2019) to ₹nearly 380 per share (16th February 2024), delivering around 38,000 percent return to its long-term positional investors.
