Multibagger stock: Shares of Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks in India. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹52 crore is one of those stocks in 2022 that announced subdivision of shares as well. The board of directors of the company announced 1:10 stock split this year and the stock traded ex-split on 22nd September 2022.

In last one month, this small-cap stock has delivered over 25 per cent return to its shareholders. However, this stock has a history of delivering whopping return to its shareholders as it surged from around Re 1 to ₹9.70 apiece levels in last 5 years, delivering to the tune of 870 per cent return to its long term positional investors.

Leading Leasing Finance share price history

In last one month, this small-cap multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹7.75 to ₹9.70 apiece levels, recording around 25 per cent rise in this period whereas in last six months, it has surged from6.80 to ₹9.70 per share levels, logging around 42 per cent rise in this time. However, in first six months of last one year, the stock has remained sideways delivering 8 per cent return to its shareholders. However, the penny stock has risen from around Re 1 (September 29, 2017) to ₹9.70 apiece levels, logging around 870 per cent rise in this time horizon.

₹ 1 lakh turns to ₹ 9.70 lakh

As the stock has risen from around Re 1 to ₹9.70 apiece levels in last near 5 years, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock around 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.70 lakh today.

Stock split

This multibagger penny stock recently traded ex-split as board of directors decided to split the BSE listed company's shares from the then existing ₹10 face value of shares to Re 1 face value of shares.

On Friday in the week gone by, this small-cap multibagger stock ended with a market cap of near ₹52 crore whereas its trade volume on Friday stood at 2.93 lakh. Its 52-week high is ₹17.38 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹4.23 per share. Book value per share of this multibagger penny stock is 17.97.