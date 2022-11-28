Leading Leasing Finance share price history

In last one month, this small-cap multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹7.75 to ₹9.70 apiece levels, recording around 25 per cent rise in this period whereas in last six months, it has surged from6.80 to ₹9.70 per share levels, logging around 42 per cent rise in this time. However, in first six months of last one year, the stock has remained sideways delivering 8 per cent return to its shareholders. However, the penny stock has risen from around Re 1 (September 29, 2017) to ₹9.70 apiece levels, logging around 870 per cent rise in this time horizon.